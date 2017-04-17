版本:
2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy CEO Jack Fusco's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 mln

April 17 Cheniere Energy Inc-

* CEO Jack Fusco's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2onj7nQ) Further company coverage:
