公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 4 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc

* Cheniere energy partners lp holdings, llc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cheniere energy partners lp holdings llc announces 2017 full year dividend guidance of $ 0.90 - $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
