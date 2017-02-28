版本:
BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Partners LP Q4 earnings per share $0.07

Feb 28 Cheniere Energy Partners LP

* Cheniere Energy Partners LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly total revenues $550.6 million versus $67.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
