版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Partners reports Qtrly loss per unit $0.80

May 4 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp:

* Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly loss per unit $0.80

* Qtrly revenues $891 million versus $67 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐