BRIEF-Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.35 bln senior secured notes due 2028 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp
* Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.35 billion senior secured notes due 2028 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC
* Cheniere-Sabine pass intends to use proceeds from offering to pay costs in connection with construction of trains 1-5 of Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project
* Cheniere - in connection with offering, SPL will reduce commitments on a ratable basis under its "2015 SPL credit facilities" of about $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.