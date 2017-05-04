版本:
BRIEF-Cheniere sees 2017 consolidated adjusted EBITDA $1.4 bln-$1.7 bln

May 4 Cheniere Energy Inc

* Cheniere reports strong 1q 2017 results, reconfirms full year guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $ 1,211 million versus. $ 69 million

* Sees 2017 consolidated adjusted ebitda $ 1.4 billion - $ 1.7 billion

* Sees 2017 distributable cash flow per share of $ 2.10 - $ 2.80

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $648.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
