1 天前
BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点14分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc:

* Cherokee Global Brands reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $11.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $9.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cherokee- on June 27, obtained forbearance from Cerberus regarding co's failure to comply with certain covenants set forth in Cerberus credit facility

* Cherokee Inc - pursuant to forbearance, Cerberus agreed it will not exercise its rights or remedies under credit facility through july 7, 2017

* Cherokee Inc - is in advanced discussions with Cerberus to amend credit facility, "but terms and timing are uncertain"

* Cherokee inc - company expects that an amendment of credit facility will be completed and that form 10-q will be filed in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

