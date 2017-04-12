版本:
BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands says Q4 results delayed

April 13 Cherokee Global Brands

* Cherokee Global Brands announces delay in the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Cherokee Global Brands - financial statements required to include results of assets acquired from Hi-Tec Sports International Holdings

* Currently expects to file form 10-k on or before extended deadline of April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
