BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment announces first quarter results

May 9 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
