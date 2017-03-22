版本:
BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment corporation announces public offering of common stock

March 22 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

* Cherry hill mortgage investment corporation announces public offering of common stock

* Announced that it is offering 4.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Cherry hill mortgage investment- co. Expects to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
