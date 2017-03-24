版本:
BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $16.50 each

March 23 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 4.50 million common shares priced at $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
