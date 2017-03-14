BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Q4 core earnings per share $0.51

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.48
* Q4 core earnings per share $0.51
* Cherry hill mortgage investment corp - book value grew 2.0% from september 30, 2016 to $20.49 per share at december 31, 2016
* Cherry hill mortgage investment corp qtrly net interest income $8.9 million versus $6.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpaLLt) Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard