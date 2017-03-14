版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Q4 core earnings per share $0.51

March 14 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $3.48

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.51

* Cherry hill mortgage investment corp - book value grew 2.0% from september 30, 2016 to $20.49 per share at december 31, 2016

* Cherry hill mortgage investment corp qtrly net interest income $8.9 million versus $6.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpaLLt) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐