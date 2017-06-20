版本:
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes

June 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - expiration and final results of its offers to purchase for cash up to $750 million aggregate purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
