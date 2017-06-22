版本:
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes

June 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - calling for redemption in full on July 24, 2017 all of its outstanding 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - notes due 2035 of which an aggregate principal amount of approximately $2.0 million is outstanding

* Chesapeake Energy- notes called for redemption at redemption price in any integral multiple of $1,000, equal to 100% of amount of notes to be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
