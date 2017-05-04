BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp Q1 adjusted EPS attributable to co $0.23

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corp- average 2017 q1 production of 528,000 boe per day, above midpoint of guidance of 515,000 to 535,000 boe per day
* Chesapeake Energy Corp- oil production expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day by year-end 2017
* As of March 31, 2017, Chesapeake's principal debt balance was approximately $9.1 billion with $249 million in cash on hand
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation reports 2017 first quarter financial and operational results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue rose 41 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chesapeake Energy Corp qtrly revenue $2,753 million versus $1,953 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted production growth of 0% to 4%
* Chesapeake Energy- on April 24, 2017, received notice from u.s. Supreme court it would not review its appeal related to co's 2019 notes litigation
* Sees 2017 ngl absolute production 19.0 mmbbls - 20.0 mmbbls
* Chesapeake Energy Corp sees fy liquids absolute production 52.5 - 55.0 mmbbls
* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $2,100 million - $2,500 million
* Chesapeake energy corp- intends to spud and place on production approximately 400 and 450 gross operated wells, respectively, in 2017
* Chesapeake energy corp- plans to utilize an average of 17 rigs throughout year
* Chesapeake energy corp sees fy absolute oil production 33.5 - 35.0 mmbbls
* Chesapeake energy corp - expect production to grow significantly in second half of 2017 as we place more wells to sales
* Chesapeake energy corp - raised bottom range of 2017 production guidance
* Chesapeake- as result of court decision, satisfied judgment of $441 million on april 28, 2017, with cash on hand,from company's revolving credit facility
* Chesapeake energy corp- 2017 q1 adjusted net income attributable to chesapeake was $0.23 per common share
* Q1 revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.