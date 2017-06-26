版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp says about 298 BCF of natural gas hedged in 2018 with swaps at an average price of $3.16 - presentation ‍​

June 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says about 298 BCF of natural gas hedged in 2018 with swaps at an average price of $3.16 - presentation ‍​

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says about 1.8 MMBBL of oil hedged in 2018 with swaps at an average price of $51.43‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2sd9gTJ] Further company coverage:
