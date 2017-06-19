版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy's lenders reaffirm $3.8 bln borrowing base

June 19 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rOGecL) Further company coverage:
