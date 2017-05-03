版本:
BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q1 earnings per share $1.17

May 3 Chesapeake Utilities Corp:

* Chesapeake Utilities Corporation reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenues $185.2 million versus $146.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $159.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
