BRIEF-Chevron affirms production, margins, cash flow growth plans

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Chevron Corp
* Chevron affirms production, margins, and cash flow growth plans
* Chevron Corp - "we intend to be cash balanced in 2017"
* Chevron Corp - 75 percent of company's 2017 capital budget is expected to generate cash within next two years
* Chevron Corp - intend to grow free cash flow in years after 2017
* Chevron Corp - we see "ultimate production potential exceeding" 700,000 barrels per day within a decade in Permian Basin
* Chevron Corp - concentrating new investments on "short cycle-time, high-return opportunities from our advantaged positions such as Permian Basin"
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017