版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Chevron announces quarterly dividend

April 26 Chevron Corp

* Chevron announces quarterly dividend

* Chevron - declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and eight cents $1.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐