版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 17:21 BJT

BRIEF-Chevron announces sale of wholly-owned Bangladesh units

April 24 Chevron Corp:

* Chevron announces planned sale of Bangladesh companies

* Entered into an agreement to sell shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd

* Chevron Bangladesh operates block 12 (Bibiyana field) and blocks 13 and 14 (Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar fields) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐