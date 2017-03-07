版本:
中国
2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Chevron CEO on CNBC says support tax reform, encouraged by Trump administration's "pro business" approach

March 7 (Reuters) -

* Chevron CEO on CNBC says will make $30 billion investment in U.S. Over next four years

* Chevron CEO on CNBC says strongly support tax reform and has been encouraged by "pro business" approach of the Trump administration Further company coverage:
