版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-Chevron concludes sale of geothermal operations in Indonesia

March 31 Chevron Corp-

* Chevron concludes sale of geothermal operations in Indonesia

* Chevron received cash proceeds upon settlement on March 31, and will reflect gain in q1 2017 results

* Conclusion of sale of Chevron's geothermal business in Philippines is expected later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐