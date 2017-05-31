BRIEF-Chevron says average of 97 pct of votes cast were voted for each of 12 nominees for election to board at annual meeting

May 31 Chevron Corp

* Chevron corp says an average of 97 percent of votes cast were voted for each of 12 nominees for election to board of directors at the annual meeting

* Chevron -about 93 percent of votes cast were voted to approve, on an advisory basis, compensation of company's named executive officers

* Chevron -about 61 percent of votes cast were voted against stockholder proposal to require an independent chairman

* Chevron -about 69 percent of votes cast were voted against stockholder proposal to set special meetings threshold at 10 percent

* Chevron -about 73 percent of votes cast were voted against stockholder proposal regarding a report on transition to a low carbon economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: