BRIEF-Chevron sees average worldwide oil-equivalent production in 2017 to grow 4-9 pct

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Chevron Corp:
* Pursuing selected opportunities for divestment of additional properties in the U.S. in 2017 - SEC filing
* Divested selected shelf properties in 2016 and is pursuing divestment of additional shelf assets in 2017 in Gulf of Mexico
* Sees average worldwide oil-equivalent production in 2017 to grow 4-9 percent versus 2016, assuming brent crude oil price of $50 per barrel & before asset sales
* Impact of 2017 asset sales on fy production expected to be 50,000 to 100,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in upstream operations Source text (bit.ly/2lP9scp) Further company coverage:
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: