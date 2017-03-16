版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Chiasma says Mark Leuchtenberger appointed CEO and president

March 16 Chiasma Inc -

* Says Mark Leuchtenberger appointed CEO and president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
