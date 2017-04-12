版本:
BRIEF-Chicago Aviation Dept says 2 more officers involved in removing passenger from United Express flight put on leave- AP

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Chicago Aviation Department says 2 more officers involved in removing passenger from United Express flight put on leave- AP
