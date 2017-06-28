版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron awarded technology contract by Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex

June 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Co - awarded a technology contract by Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex for a grassroots ethylene complex to be built in Southern Uzbekistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
