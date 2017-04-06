版本:
中国
2017年 4月 6日

BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron Company awarded multiple technology contracts

April 6 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV :

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - has been awarded multiple technology contracts by Tianjin Bohua Chemical Development Co. Ltd.

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - technology contracts for a grassroots petrochemicals plant to be built in Tianjin, China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
