2017年 5月 16日

BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron Company awarded contract by PT Petrokimia Butadiene Indonesia

May 16 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - has been awarded a contract by PT Petrokimia Butadiene Indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
