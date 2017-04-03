版本:
BRIEF-Chicago Bridge & Iron signs alliance with Jinzhou Port to be licensor for integrated refining, petrochemicals project in Jinzhou City, China

April 3 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv :

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Co-signed strategic alliance with Jinzhou Port co to be licensor for integrated refining, petrochemicals project in Jinzhou City, China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
