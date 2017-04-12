版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Chicago Department of Aviation says two more officers involved in United flight incident placed on administrative leave

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Chicago Department of Aviation says two additional officers involved in united flight incident placed on administrative leave until further notice Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐