版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 6日 星期六 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Chico's FAS CEO Shelley Broader's total compensation for fiscal year ended jan 28, 2017 $9.5 mln

May 5 Chico's Fas Inc

* Chico's Fas CEO Shelley Broader's total compensation for fiscal year ended Jan 28, 2017 was $9.5 million versus $3.5 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2peuNtC) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐