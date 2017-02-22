版本:
2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Chico's FAS declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share

Feb 22 Chico's Fas Inc

* Chico's FAS Inc. declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share

* Chico's FAS Inc - Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0825 per share of its common stock, a 3.1 percent increase over MARCH 2016 dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
