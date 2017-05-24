Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Chico's Fas Inc:
* Chico's Fas Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 sales $583.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $624.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chico's Fas Inc - for Q1, gross margin was $237.4 million, or 40.7% of net sales, compared to $262.3 million, or 40.8% of net sales, in last year's Q1
* Chico's Fas Inc - for fiscal 2017, company anticipates a mid single-digit percentage decline in comparable sales
* Chico's Fas -capital expenditures are expected to be $60 million to $70 million for year
* Chico's Fas Inc - qtrly total company comparable sales down 8.7 percent
* Chico's Fas Inc - at end of Q1 of 2017, inventories totaled $273.9 million compared to $268.0 million in same period last year
* Chico's Fas - for fiscal 2017, expects gross margin as a percent of net sales to be flat to up to a 30 basis point increase for year, with approximately flat SG&A leverage
* Chico's Fas Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be $60 million to $70 million for year
* Chico's Fas - on-hand inventory in each quarter is expected to be down compared to last year, as company continues to actively manage inventory in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.