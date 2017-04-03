版本:
BRIEF-Chiho-Tiande group says Liu Huaiyu has been appointed as CFO

April 3 Chiho-Tiande group ltd

* Change Of Chief Financial Officer

* Liu huaiyu has been appointed as chief financial officer of company

* Chiho-Tiande group ltd- koon wai hung has been re-designated from his position of chief financial officer of company to deputy chief financial officer

