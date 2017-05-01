版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Chimera Investment reports Q1 GAAP earnings $0.84/shr

May 1 Chimera Investment Corp

* Chimera Investment Corporation releases 1st quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chimera Investment Corp says Q1 GAAP book value of $16.20 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐