BRIEF-Chimera Investment reports Q1 GAAP earnings $0.84/shr

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Chimera Investment Corp
* Chimera Investment Corporation releases 1st quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chimera Investment Corp says Q1 GAAP book value of $16.20 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668