BRIEF-Chimera Investment reports Q1 GAAP earnings $0.84/shr

May 1 Chimera Investment Corp

* Chimera Investment Corporation releases 1st quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chimera Investment Corp says Q1 GAAP book value of $16.20 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: