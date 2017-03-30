版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Chimera Investment total securitization deal expenses expected to be about $11 mln for Q1 of 2017

March 30 Chimera Investment Corp:

* Chimera investment- total securitization deal expenses are expected to be approximately $11 million for Q1 of 2017, which will reduce Q1 core earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐