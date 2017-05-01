BRIEF-Chimera Investment's board expects to maintain a $0.50 dividend for remaining two quarters of 2017

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Chimera Investment Corp
* Chimera Investment Corp - board expects to maintain a $0.50 dividend for remaining two quarters of 2017
* Chimera Investment Corp - board declares Q2 2017 dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668