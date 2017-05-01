版本:
BRIEF-Chimera Investment's board expects to maintain a $0.50 dividend for remaining two quarters of 2017

* Chimera Investment Corp - board expects to maintain a $0.50 dividend for remaining two quarters of 2017

* Chimera Investment Corp - board declares Q2 2017 dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
