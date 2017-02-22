版本:
BRIEF-Chimerix announces final data from advise trial of brincidofovir at BMT Tandem meetings

Feb 22 Chimerix Inc

* Chimerix announces final data from advise trial of brincidofovir at BMT Tandem meetings

* Chimerix Inc says results show higher survival rate in adenovirus-infected patients with a virologic response to brincidofovir

* Chimerix Inc says mortality rates were lower in pediatric patients than in adult patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
