公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Chimerix Q1 loss per share $0.38

May 9 Chimerix Inc

* Chimerix announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $1.1 million versus $1.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
