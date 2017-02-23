BRIEF-China Biologic Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95

Feb 23 China Biologic Products Inc

* China Biologic reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 sales rose 13.6 percent to $77.6 million

* China Biologic Products says expects total sales to grow 13% to 15% in RMB terms for 2017

* China Biologic Products Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted net income to grow 18% to 20% in RMB terms