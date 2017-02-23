BRIEF-China Biologic Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 China Biologic Products Inc
* China Biologic reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share $0.69
* Q4 sales rose 13.6 percent to $77.6 million
* China Biologic Products says expects total sales to grow 13% to 15% in RMB terms for 2017
* China Biologic Products Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted net income to grow 18% to 20% in RMB terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.