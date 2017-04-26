版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln

April 26 China Commercial Credit Inc:

* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
