BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln

* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 China Commercial Credit Inc:
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast