版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-China Cord Blood Corp receives notification of exercise of 7% senior convertible notes

April 6 China Cord Blood Corp

* China Cord Blood Corporation receives notification of exercise of 7% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐