版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 23:01 BJT

BRIEF-China Development Bank Financial Leasing says unit entered into an MoU with Boeing

June 19 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:

* CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC entered into a non-binding MoU with Boeing to purchase 60 Boeing aircraft

* Aggregate list price of Boeing aircraft is approximately US$7.4 billion

* Announces non-binding memorandom of understanding in relation to purchase of 60 Boeing aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐