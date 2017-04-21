版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-CHINA DIGITAL TV DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.50/ORDINARY SHARE

April 21 China Digital Tv Holding Co Ltd

* CHINA DIGITAL TV DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

* CHINA DIGITAL TV HOLDING CO LTD - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF US$1.50 PER ORDINARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐