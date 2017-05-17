版本:
BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings Q2 revenue $21.9 mln

May 17 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited reports financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q2 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $21.9 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $30.8 million to $32.3 million

* Qtrly total course enrollments reached 651,000, an increase of 9.8% from Q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
