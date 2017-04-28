BRIEF-China FDA approves country's first all-oral regimen for chronic Hepatitis C

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* China FDA approves country's first all-oral regimen for chronic Hepatitis C, daklinza (daclatasvir) in combination with sunvepra (asunaprevir)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - daklinza also approved in China for use in combination with other agents, including sofosbuvir, for HCV genotypes 1-6
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - sofosbuvir is under review by China food and drug administration and is not currently licensed in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes