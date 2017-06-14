BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 China Finance Online Co Ltd:
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
* China Finance Online Co Ltd - fully diluted loss per american depository shares attributable to China Finance Online was $0.51 for Q1 of 2017
* China Finance Online Co Ltd - as of March 31, 2017, total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were $67.9 million
* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to China finance Online Co Limited $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.