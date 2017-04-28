BRIEF-China Finance Online reports about 43 pct fall in Q4 net revenues

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 China Finance Online Co Ltd-
* China Finance Online reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results (amended)
* China Finance Online Co ltd qtrly net revenues were $19.2 million, down 42.8% year-over-year
* China Finance Online Co ltd qtrly net loss per ads attributable to china finance online co. Limited $0.57 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock