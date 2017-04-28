版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-China Finance Online reports about 43 pct fall in Q4 net revenues

April 28 China Finance Online Co Ltd-

* China Finance Online reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results (amended)

* China Finance Online Co ltd qtrly net revenues were $19.2 million, down 42.8% year-over-year

* China Finance Online Co ltd qtrly net loss per ads attributable to china finance online co. Limited $0.57 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐